To The Editor:
This is an open letter about the changes that are currently taking place in the Augusta area. My name is Glen Frank. My wife Pat and I have lived in Augusta since 1978. We were the last people to own and operate a full-service grocery and hardware store in what is now called the Augusta “Emporium.” Later on, my wife Pat ran the “Parents as Teachers” program for the School District of Washington, and I worked for the United States Postal Service. My point is, that we have been around a long time, and we know a lot of people. We may have a feeling for the pulse of the community.
I know that most people know what is going on in and around Augusta. I know that many of you are resistant to change and that is normal. Personally, I think that the buildings that are being restored and all the art work being displayed around town is a good thing. Some of the buildings in town needed help, and they are getting it.
Do I like it all? Of course not. I am very fond of trees and not so fond of orange paint.
But here is why I write this letter: There is nothing being done for the town of Augusta and the people who live here. Without a social and economic core, this town is doomed. If we want this town to survive, then we need businesses that cater to the townspeople also and not just to tourists.
Give us a place where we can gather socially and discuss how much we love our town.