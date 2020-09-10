To The Editor:
This letter is directed to those in the community who refuse to wear a mask.
If your wish is to see the coronavirus pandemic continue, don’t wear a mask. If you wish to possibly infect your family, friends and others, perhaps giving them a death sentence, don’t wear a mask. If you wish to maintain Franklin County as a hot spot — infections and deaths are rising here — don’t wear a mask.
Doing so, on the other hand, is such a simple thing, though it is intrusive in our everyday lives, and we look a bit strange, and we can’t tell if someone is smiling or frowning at us.
Convinced the government is “trampling on your rights”? What about the rights of the rest of us, those written in the Constitution for “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness”?
For the life of me (literally?), I can’t figure out why this is happening. Perhaps you simply don’t give a damn, or you need something to allow you to feel independent, or have a knee-jerk negative reaction to anything involving the government.
Alan Bell’s recent letter is an excellent comment on the city council of Washington, including the mayor who broke a tie, letting the community down in this dangerous time. The same thing has happened in Union.
One final comment: Where are the rest of the local physicians in this dangerous time? As frustrating as it may be to try and make any impact on this situation, we need to hear from them.