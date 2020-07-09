To The Editor:
Several weeks ago there was some discussion about the meaning of “defund” in the context of defunding the police, the current battle cry of Antifa and the BLM organization.
The opposition to such an act was met with ridicule and scorn that “we didn’t understand what defund means.” (I thought I knew, it seemed pretty unambiguous in its meaning.) However, when I pushed back on their rhetoric, my life was threatened, I was called every name in the book all of which also had only one meaning, etc.
Businesses, corporations, regular people were shamed into believing they were awful, hateful people because they assumed something that wasn’t true. People became afraid to speak up, to fight against the nonsense, to stop the mania before it got out of hand, and so on (too late).
People apologized for whatever it was they had done wrong, even though they hadn’t, and lives were turned upside down by the capitulation to these groups.
Fast forward a few weeks; we’ve absolute anarchy in our streets, lawlessness has taken over. Families are having to defend themselves, monuments that have stood for decades are now coming down, military bases are being renamed, history is being erased ... and just when you thought the craziness couldn’t possibly get worse, there is now a petition to blow up Mount Rushmore! Why? When will it be enough? How far are we willing to let this go on?
Back to the word “defund.” As I said earlier, it was my contention that the word defund had but one meaning and it was part of their agenda to keep their Marxist plan in action. Recently, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, announced that he was cutting the funding of the New York Police Department by $1 billion (that’s billion with a B) all in the shadow of a skyrocketing crime rate, and unrest in the streets. Unreal! But here is where it gets interesting. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the outspoken congresswoman from New York said, “it’s not enough, defunding means defund.” In other words, I was right!
Make no mistake about what these people want. They want the police completely done away with, they want our history removed, they’re completely happy with the anarchy, and they want control over everything you and I do. When will enough be enough?