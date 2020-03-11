To The Editor:
There were about 75 column inches of various sizes in the March 7 paper about the presidential preference election. Monte Miller did a very good job of covering it from almost every angle . . . especially the part about what happens to votes for candidates who have dropped out, votes from absentees, and people who vote for those candidates.
He mentions the Democratic congressional county caucuses, but never says where or when those are held. I’m not a party operative, but as someone who voted absentee before my candidate suspended, that would have been good information to have had.