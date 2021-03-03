To The Editor:
Our lesson for today: Our society is now described in one word — fearful. We live in a community and nation where 70 percent of the people claim to be Christians. If we were really followers of Christ as the name implies, we should know that God’s Book says literally hundreds of times: “Fear not ... trust Christ ... obey God ...” But we cannot resolve our fears by printing more debt or using other people’s money.
This year, our “fear and how to solve it” is a universal problem. We are fearful of racial inequity/skin color; financial insecurity; male/female absurdities; pandemic/health deteriorations; domestic/neighborhood terror; political dishonesty/lying; education/child abuse; religious inconsistencies; atomic and conventional warfare; election fraud; family strife; OPM and opium; and fear of illegal aliens.
Some of our distinguished U.S. personalities facilitate and increase our fear in order to either expand their own narcissistic control or to cover up their own inadequacies.
Simply consider our annual church attendance or contributions versus total population for the county or country. Pathetic, relative to our assertions to be Christians. Our morality and government are corroding.
What must we do? Alexis de Tocqueville, a French sociologist, studied America’s uniqueness and its churches, allegedly summarizing the basic reason for America’s greatness that when America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great. Here we are. The ball is in our court. We had the greatest country in the world, ever. But now, we must add, “if we can keep it.”
We must strengthen our minds, our reasoning, our priorities and resolve in order to “Fear not, trust Christ, and obey God,” or else our future is bleak. Just check out all of Chapter 28 of Deuteronomy to know our future, as stated from the most reliable of all ancient literature. This applies to all.
James Goggan
Washington