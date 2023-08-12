To the editor:
Why has the city of Washington let the Calvin Theater fall into rack and ruin over the past years?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 3:05 am
To the editor:
Why has the city of Washington let the Calvin Theater fall into rack and ruin over the past years?
I was born and raised in Washington and worked at the Calvin during high school. It seems to me that there is no one there to take on the project or cares to.
We don’t realize what we had until we lose it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.