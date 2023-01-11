To the Editor:
All Things New is the Catholic Archdiocese solution to the aging and shortage of priests, falling participation and revenue, and other metrics trending downward in predominately rural parishes.
Without an outpouring of protests by the faithful, or rebellion by Catholic clergy, All Things New is almost certain to take place.
The Archbishop has given us his overview for the consolidation of 178 parishes to about 90. But he has failed to answer what happens after the displacement of thousands from their spiritual home for decades. It might be easier to accept the decisions of the Archbishop if he were more forthcoming with answers to important questions.
From his time in Baltimore, it seems he is not a fan of vacant church buildings or their maintenance. So what happens to the closed parish buildings throughout the archdiocese? Will they be torn down or maintained? Will they be sold? What about the cemeteries that abut them? Who will maintain them? Will the property be sold? How will the parish secretaries and others be compensated, if at all?
Perhaps the best question is, if in 2020 Vatican guidance was “that lack of priests, declining finances, or demographic changes in a diocese, are not legitimate reasons for closing parishes.” Then why All Things New?
Did anyone ask the Vatican for options, or were they afraid of the answers?
