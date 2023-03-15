The Missourian recently covered the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Government Forum. The article reported comments from three state legislators concerning an effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.
News media have highlighted a number of concerns with respect to Ms. Gardner, and, in all likelihood, some form of action is pending.
The question here is why would state legislators from other regions feel the need to pass a bill to take action in St. Louis? Where is the usual fear of state overreach? The intervention from Jefferson City has strong political overtones, especially since there is already in process a more appropriate and efficient way to remove Gardner.
A legal action was filed last month and is quickly moving through the Eastern District Court of Appeals and will likely be adjudicated long before any bill in the state legislature could be enacted and implemented. State reps. should be very hesitant to mandate actions outside their districts.
How well would any Franklin County community accept politicians from St. Louis usurping our control over our elected officials?
Unfortunately, this particular brand of “intervention” does not stand alone. As the 2023 Legislative Session in Jefferson City approached its spring break, a flurry of bills scrambled for movement. Various state reps. and senators are pursuing the following:
Limiting local use of property taxes (HJR33); Increasing local votes needed to approve Community Improvement Districts (SB96); Prohibiting some home inspections by cities (HB1145); Controlling property value assessment (HB1078); Preventing a city moratorium on evictions (HB730); Restricting a city’s authority to regulate zoning (HB978).
All of the above have their pros and cons and should be open to discussion. That is not the issue. What is relevant is that all have always come under the umbrella of local control, and that is where they belong. City and county governments, subject to local vote, are best equipped to manage local issues.
It is absurd to think politicians from far-flung districts know the needs of every city/county. In the past, Republican leaders decried overreach from Washington D.C. and Jefferson City, and always championed local control. Surely the actions noted above are not in keeping with the conservative beliefs of yesteryear’s GOP.