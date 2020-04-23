To The Editor:
The big question is — when can we reopen the economy?
I wince each time I hear a politician proclaim, “We need to open the economy as soon as possible!” It aggravates me so much when they state the obvious that I’ve been known to name call. Why?
Because I see this as grandstanding to a frustrated public. Everyone, and I mean everyone, wants to return to work as soon as possible.
However, the debate around working “as soon as possible” has predictably and unfortunately now become political with right wing protesters in several states demanding and protesting for immediate action. I see them on the news protesting with signs that say “COVID-19 is a lie.” So the battle lines are being drawn.
Either you support opening now or you’re tagged as part of the fake news, anti-Trump left.
But the pertinent question no politician is willing to ask is — at what cost of life are we willing to accept in order to return to work? There needs to be an answer to this. Certainly it is more than zero.
We accept the fact that almost 39,000 people die from car accidents each year, but don’t close the highways. So what is an acceptable benchmark for an expected increase in virus deaths when we open the economy?
This question should be discussed/debated openly by all politicians. Not simply a debate on whether to reopen, we already know at some point we will need to, but at what death threshold will we accept?
Understandably, this is not a politically attractive topic but if both major parties could arrive at a number then when the death toll rises when we reopen, one side is less likely to point the finger at the other.
Of course we need to test so much more than we are currently doing in order to determine in what areas we can most effectively open first, but testing is a whole different topic of discussion.