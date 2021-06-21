To The Editor:
I started and stopped many times trying to figure out how to put into words the excitement and appreciation we feel toward Club Car Wash in Washington.
Club Car Wash held a fundraising event this past weekend with all proceeds being donated to the Donald C. Conrad Special Needs Scholarship fund for the Washington Missouri Elks Lodge.
So many adjectives come into play in situations like this, so we decided to just say thank you to Club Car Wash and all who took the time to support a special-needs event.
The Washington community has always stepped up to support so many causes, and a special-needs event is no different, or maybe it is based on the lines we witnessed!
The turnout exceeded our expectations.
Well done, Washington, well done!
Paul Henderson
Elks Lodge 1559
Washington