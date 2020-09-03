To The Editor:
As members of the medical executive committee at Mercy Hospital Washington, we feel compelled to write to the community about the effectiveness of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are numerous publications and research studies that support the use of mask wearing to reduce the spread of droplet-borne viruses. The average reduction of spread is about 80 percent.
A recent study in a leading international journal showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects the nasal cavity lining initially and then spreads to the lungs by the normal swallowing/breathing in of secretions. Masks are worn primarily to protect others from droplets expelled from coughing and sneezing.
However, there are clear benefits to the wearer of the mask. Basic surgical masks block about 75 percent of droplets, while cloth masks block 30-50 percent of droplets. The N95 masks are much more effective (95 percent), but are more uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time and usually are worn while actively caring for those with known COVID-19.
The goal of universal mask wearing is to drop the reproduction number (Re) of the virus to less than 1. If that occurs, the virus spread will die out because it cannot spread to others. Universal mask wearing also prevents new waves of a pandemic coming to our community.
All of this is needed until herd immunity is achieved, through a combination of a vaccination program and naturally derived immunity from exposure to the virus.
It is our strong recommendation, based upon the scientific evidence, that all community members should wear a mask when out in public settings, especially when indoors. Exceptions for exercising outdoors and for those with specific medical problems where mask wearing is not possible need to be recognized.
The number of new COVID-19 infections in our county is on a steep rise (see the county health department website). We need to act now before Franklin County suffers a major outbreak that could force difficult burdens on our ability to work, play, go to school, and enjoy our community benefits.
Do not wait for government to mandate mask wearing. Do the right thing now for your family, neighbors, friends, and of course, yourself. Start wearing a mask when out in public; it will save lives.
Mercy Hospital Washington Medical Executive Committee
Thomas Riechers, M.D.,
chief of staff
Michelle Goetz, M.D.,
vice chief of staff
Timothy Baker, M.D.
David Chalk, M.D.
Barry Cordes, M.D.
Douglas Durand, M.D.
William Galli, D.O.
Bruce Glover, D.O.
Michael Greco, M.D.
Thomas Martin, M.D.
Ashok Palagari, M.D.
Michael Raney, M.D.
Bret Riegel, M.D.
Sheetal Sharma, M.D.
David Tannehill, D.O.
Benjamin Verdine, M.D.