To The Editor:
Why are so many mingling in public without face masks?
I recently went to a local grocery store, wearing my mask to protect others, and was amazed that none of the employees were wearing masks. When I asked the cashier, she told me . . . “It’s not mandatory.”
Does this store not care about its customers? I would hope that it is just lacking in the understanding behind the purpose of wearing a mask in this pandemic. The science behind this practice is to protect others from asymptomatic victims. I wear a mask because I care about my fellow citizens, to protect them, not myself.
Our “essential workers” at Walmart, Schnucks, and other stores wear their masks (as the CDC recommends) all day long to protect their customers, yet their customers cannot wear a mask to protect them for even an hour?!
How selfish have we become? This is not a political game, this is the health of our community. Please show you care about others.