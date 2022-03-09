To The Editor:
The Franklin County Democratic Central Committee is proud to support the brave and determined people of Ukraine who are demonstrating to the rest of the world how much they love their independence. President Zelensky heroically refuses to abandon his post and inspires not only his own fellow Ukrainians, but the rest of the world as well.
The Russian president is waging war, not just on his neighbors, but on sovereign nations everywhere, the rule of law, individual rights and democracy itself. But individual Ukrainians are contributing whatever they can to the defense of their homeland and are showing the world that they are ready and willing to fight for their freedom.
The attack on Ukraine is being called the moral crisis of our age and should remind all of us how fragile and precious democracies are — and that threats of any kind to our democracy here at home must be called out and condemned.
We stand with Ukrainians everywhere, many of whom are our neighbors and friends here in the United States, and we call on all public officials to condemn this unprovoked attack.