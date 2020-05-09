To The Editor:
Missouri’s planned elk hunt serves one purpose: to satisfy trophy hunters’ bloodlust.
After hunters drove elk to extinction in the state, the Department of Conservation (MDC) had to import about 100 of the animals from 2011-2013 in order to have elk in the Ozarks again. Now that their numbers have barely passed 200, occupying portions of just three counties, the MDC is willing to let hunters start gunning them down once more.
Natural predators help maintain the balance of the ecosystem by selecting only the smallest and weakest animals, but hunters seek out the largest and strongest ones — those with the antlers that they want to hang on their walls so they can show off and brag about their kills. Never mind that these animals are the ones who are needed to keep the population healthy and robust. And the hunt will undoubtedly cause immense suffering when elk have to be shot multiple times, or are shot but escape only to die slowly from their injuries. Hunters also frequently injure and kill other “non-target” animals.
This fledgling elk herd needs humans to respect and protect it, not shoot at it for “fun.”