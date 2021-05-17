To The Editor:
In 1972, 12 community leaders came together to organize Meals on Wheels as a “community-sponsored” program, delivering the first meals in September 1972. Clare Huber was among those 12 leaders and was the only member to stay actively involved for over 43 years as coordinator, communicator and one of the volunteers delivering meals for 43 years.
Through the years, Clare recruited some of her family members to volunteer delivering meals, and several have continued as volunteers. During Clare’s many active years with the program, the Huber Family volunteered to deliver on Christmas Day, and that tradition still holds true today! Clare absolutely loved Meals on Wheels and wanted to make sure the clients were always cared for and felt loved for that brief moment each day when they received their meal.
Not only did the Huber family share their mother, Clare Huber, with Meals on Wheels for over 43 years, but they also made Meals on Wheels one of the recipients of donations at Clare’s memorial service. What a blessing this is to our program since many of our clients are unable to cover the full cost of their meals. With this memorial donation we are definitely in a better position to keep the program running smoothly.
Washington Meals on Wheels will always be ever so grateful to founding member Clare Huber and her family for this wonderful memorial gift to the program and for Clare’s many years of service.
Karen Chrisco
Coordinator for Meals on Wheels