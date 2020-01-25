To The Editor:
Over the last several weeks there have been stories on the news about legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois. Long lines of people waiting up to six hours to buy weed were lead stories on the news.
The news commentators seemed almost giddy about how great this was. Well, I don’t think it’s great at all.
As a former teacher and police officer, I’ve seen firsthand what this stuff will do to people, especially young people, and it’s not good.
There is a new book out on marijuana that is a “must read” if you want to understand the dangers and side effects of weed. The book is called: “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence” by Alex Berenson.
It is a short book that is well written and easy to understand. It debunks the myths about marijuana being a safe drug that helps people chill out.
After reading this book you will have a much better understanding of weed and how it affects your behavior.