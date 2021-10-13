To The Editor:
Let’s talk about the debt ceiling. What is it? Maybe a better question is: Why bother? There apparently is no ceiling to the spending Washington, D.C., does. Here are a few fun facts that seem to have been misplaced.
1. There is no such thing as “government funded”! It is taxpayer funded. So instead of allowing the government to ask for more money, perhaps we should ask, “Where is our money going?” If your child took your American Express and charged up $100,000, would you take it away or give them the Mastercard? Accountability and responsibility need to be reintroduced into our vocabularies. We can’t get food on our shelves, so perhaps it’s time to stop giving people money from taxpayers, i.e., the ones who work for a living, and demand able-bodied people get a job and stop waiting for handouts. Time to stop this nonsense.
2. Those in D.C. are not our “leaders.” Stop calling them that! They are elected to speak for us. We are self-governing, and we decide what we want. The Constitution begins with “We the People” and not “Our leaders say.”
3. Mandates from the federal government are a dangerous thing, and I don’t care what reason they’re giving you for it. Period. Full stop. End of sentence. Read a history book; you will understand what I mean. You are not a moron; you have common sense. Use it! Remember, there is no money to be gained from your natural immunity. Wake up. Think critically.
Lisa Thurman
Washington