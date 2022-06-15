To The Editor:
Congresswoman Ann Wagner showed her colors by voting to protect the bottom line for gun manufacturers instead of protecting our children.
Wagner owes her constituents an explanation for her objection to raising the age from 18 to 21 for the purchase of a military assault rifle.
Laws were passed decades ago prohibiting children from buying cigarettes because they are harmful to their health.
But, evidently, it’s OK for them to buy a rapid fire gun meant only for military operations that can shatter a child’s body into unidentifiable pieces.
What in the world has happened to our nation’s conscience and common sense? What will the gun lobby get Congress to do next? It’s time to replace representatives like Ann Wagner with citizens who love children more than guns.