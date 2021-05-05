To The Editor:
In the midst of the recent elections and an ongoing battle against COVID-19, it’s easy to overlook the many other problems plaguing our nation. And some are more subtle than others until they become sudden emergencies.
One such problem is repetitive flooding. While flooding is inevitable across the nation, there is a sore lack of preparation in certain locations that leads to annual requests for financial help from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). These claims are now taking up to half of the NFIP’s total expenses. As more claims like these become habitual, those who are victims of flooding will soon find themselves without the support they need. But there is a solution.
Congresswoman Ann Wagner of Ballwin, Missouri, is leading the charge to end this broken system with HR 1797. This legislation sponsored by Rep. Wagner will reform flood insurance by updating the way that areas of repetitive flooding are covered. Rep. Wagner’s commonsense approach also includes ways to mitigate expected flooding and lower the risk of damages for communities that face these annual challenges.
I urge all of our Missouri members of Congress to join Rep. Ann Wagner in sponsoring this logical plan to save taxpayer funds and ensure resources are allocated where they are most needed. The present is always the best time to reform broken policies.
Linda Ragsdale
O’Fallon