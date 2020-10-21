To The Editor:

We have many important decisions to make on Nov. 3. One of the most critical is to send a message to our elected officials that Amendment 3 is not acceptable.

We believe that Amendment 3 is an open attempt to deceive and reverse the will of the people. The Clean Missouri Amendment passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin in 2018. This reform earned endorsements from Republicans, Independents and Democrats alike.

Missouri voters voted to ensure redistricting is done in a fair and nonpartisan way.

Missouri voters called for the elimination of gerrymandering.

Missouri voters demanded that all Missourians have a true choice in who represents them in Jefferson City.

Amendment 3 is not about ethics reform, reducing the influence of lobbyists or ensuring transparency in elections.

Amendment 3 is about keeping career politicians in power. Vote no on No. 3 so that your voice will be heard.

Dr. Tim Long and

 Jan Long,

Dr. Kim Colter

Elaine Menke

Leisa and Dr. Jim

 Rotramel

Brenda and Paul Dribin

The Board of Four Rivers Progressive Coalition —

Suzanne Jackson

Eleanor Maynard

Peggy Menke

Candy Larson Soete

 and Nancy Nagel