We have many important decisions to make on Nov. 3. One of the most critical is to send a message to our elected officials that Amendment 3 is not acceptable.
We believe that Amendment 3 is an open attempt to deceive and reverse the will of the people. The Clean Missouri Amendment passed by an almost 2-to-1 margin in 2018. This reform earned endorsements from Republicans, Independents and Democrats alike.
Missouri voters voted to ensure redistricting is done in a fair and nonpartisan way.
Missouri voters called for the elimination of gerrymandering.
Missouri voters demanded that all Missourians have a true choice in who represents them in Jefferson City.
Amendment 3 is not about ethics reform, reducing the influence of lobbyists or ensuring transparency in elections.
Amendment 3 is about keeping career politicians in power. Vote no on No. 3 so that your voice will be heard.
Dr. Tim Long and
Jan Long,
Dr. Kim Colter
Elaine Menke
Leisa and Dr. Jim
Rotramel
Brenda and Paul Dribin
The Board of Four Rivers Progressive Coalition —
Suzanne Jackson
Eleanor Maynard
Peggy Menke
Candy Larson Soete
and Nancy Nagel