To The Editor:
To the man who wrote in to let us all know that it’s the “PANIC” — not the virus — that is the problem, here’s a note from someone who lives in a place a few weeks farther along on the COVID-19 curve.
Consider it advice from the future. I grew up in Pacific, Mo., and now live in New Rochelle, N.Y., just north of New York City.
Yes, the New Rochelle you saw all over the national news a few weeks ago as an early COVID-19 hot spot. I’m here to tell you the VIRUS is the problem, and if people in Missouri continue to act like it’s not, you’ll soon be very rudely awakened to the fact that it is.
I’d like for you to come take a look at our overrun New York City hospitals, with lines out the doors, and tell us the virus isn’t the problem. I’d like for you to tell my friend, a doctor who is being assigned to an ICU and trained to run two patients on a single ventilator, that the virus isn’t the problem.
Tell my co-worker’s wife, a managing nurse at an NYU hospital who leaves before 5 a.m. to work with COVID-19 patients and doesn’t get home until after 10 p.m. — only to get up again and leave again the next morning before 5 — that the virus isn’t the problem.
Tell the one unlucky person who brought the virus to New Rochelle, where more than 100 cases can now be traced back to him, that the virus isn’t the problem.
The virus is indeed the problem. But ignorance is a close second.