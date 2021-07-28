To The Editor:
It’s (beyond) time to be very clear about vaccinations. They are not just a good idea. They are our duty as citizens, and for those of us who follow Jesus Christ, they are a gospel mandate. Jesus says, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35, NRSV). He could not have been more precise, giving this same commandment multiple times in his final teaching before his arrest.
Jesus calls us to follow him in his way of love for those we know but also for strangers, as we recognize His face in the face of all we meet (Matthew 25). Right now, the best way we can love one another is by getting vaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of those hospitalized with COVID right now are unvaccinated. For the sake of those who cannot be vaccinated, those who are eligible must.
For those who claim that they do not need to be vaccinated because God will protect them, I point to the story of the first Passover. God promised to protect the Israelites against the final plague but also gave them the sign with which to mark their door posts. In this way, God invites us to participate in God’s saving work.
We once again have the opportunity to participate in God’s work, this time in the form of God-given intelligence and knowledge, by which science has developed a vaccine.
Like the friends of the paralyzed man who opened the roof and lowered him down to Jesus (Mark 2), God calls us to carry one another. I urge you to embrace God’s providence by getting vaccinated. It is the best way that you can care for the widow, the orphan, the stranger and all those Jesus calls us to serve.
Pastor Aimee Appell
Peace Lutheran Church
Washington