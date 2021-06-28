To The Editor:
Thankfully, our communities locally have reopened, and vaccines have been widely available in our area. As we write this letter, our hospital has no patients admitted with COVID-19.
However, we want to make our community aware of an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant (originally from India) that is spreading quickly in southwest Missouri. Our sister Mercy hospital in Springfield now has 106 patients with COVID-19 after only a few short weeks of spread in the community.
The Delta variant is 60 percent more contagious and seems to affect younger adults more aggressively as compared with the original COVID strain. Fortunately, it has not caused much illness in children.
Until full herd immunity is achieved, new variants will continue to emerge and affect those who remain unvaccinated. Full herd immunity will be most rapidly accomplished through high rates of vaccination in our community.
Obviously, this Delta variant that originated in India would be very likely to affect the unvaccinated population of Franklin and Warren counties. We are urging the unvaccinated adults in our area to get one of the mRNA COVID vaccines ASAP. These vaccines have proven very effective against the Delta variant and are approved for use in those older than 12 years.
If you have previously had a documented case of COVID-19 (i.e., could have natural immunity) or if you have a specific concern about receiving the vaccine, we would strongly encourage you to have a conversation with your primary care physician to see if vaccination is right for you.
Please do not procrastinate with vaccinations on this important health care decision. Our vaccination clinic is in Mercy’s south campus building on Patient’s First Drive in Washington and is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in patients are accepted, so no preregistration is needed.
Chief of Staff, Dr. Thomas Riechers
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart
Mercy Hospital Washington