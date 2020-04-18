To The Editor:
During the past few months there have been many occupations singled out for praise due to their efforts in dealing with the virus disaster.
This has included doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery workers , truckers, and many others who do their utmost every day to protect the rest of us.
There is another group of people who go to work every day to provide all of us with a vital commodity that we would be lost without. These are the people who ensure every day that every time we flip a light switch, or do anything else that requires electricity, without fail, 24 hours of every day, 365 days of every year, they are on the job to ensure this vital product is delivered.
This group includes the men and women who operate and maintain power plants like the Labadie Plant and the men and women who operate and maintain the distribution systems.
Especially during challenging times like we are currently experiencing, we should appreciate this incredible effort.