To The Editor:
In reference to your story, “911 Sales Tax May Be on ’22 Ballot,” in the Jan. 30-31 edition, I would sincerely urge the county commission to remove the landline tax and replace it with a 911 district property tax to raise funds.
I am a small-business person, and tuned into sales taxes this time of year. Union, St. Clair and Pacific all have sales tax rates between 9.475 percent and 10.475 percent. Washington is between 8.85 percent and 9.6 percent, and the part of Sullivan in Franklin County is 8.97 percent.
When people do retail business here, they want to know why they are tithing the government just to buy something. Many St. Louis County sales tax rates are less than ours, which means it makes sense to shop elsewhere for large-ticket items.
I like the idea of 911, but paying for it should not be another addition to sales taxes, which further discourages buying locally.
Jo Schaper
Pacific