To the Editor:

In regards to the illegal tree removal on the Riverfront Trail property, why not utilize the free resources available to reforest the area that was allegedly vandalized! Forest ReLeaf is a division of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) that provides native trees and shrubs for community plantings free of charge!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.