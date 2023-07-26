In regards to the illegal tree removal on the Riverfront Trail property, why not utilize the free resources available to reforest the area that was allegedly vandalized! Forest ReLeaf is a division of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) that provides native trees and shrubs for community plantings free of charge!
Mechanized tree planters are available for planting seedlings through MDC, or larger trees can be planted with tractor augers and volunteer help! Why not bring this area back to the riparian area that it was in the past with native trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers instead of a barren grass plot that has to be mowed!
I’m pretty sure there was some settlement money involved that would help with any costs incurred! The Riverfront Trail is a natural gem and should be improved upon and not be spoiled by someone’s selfish interests!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.