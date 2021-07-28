To The Editor:
I implore Missouri churches, mosques, chapels, cathedrals, sanctuaries, temples: You possess a majority grasp on our populace — use it.
Devote entire sermons justifying your mass to vaccinate. Step up; speak out. Enforce reason.
The numbers do not lie. The mandates are returning. The first round of standing by and embracing the ignorance of automated assumption failed.
The onus is on you to tilt the numbers since you have access to a massive amount of people.
If they trust you, then use that trust to save our state from itself. You have the power, you have the numbers, you have the majority that the data shows the recent surge is advocating for.
We are the center of the country. Our example can only ripple outward to all the other states. Be brave. Us “minorities” cannot handle the workload for a second wave; we need you.
You fear losing someone as a member as retaliation? Well, some of us lost family and friends from this virus in the form of death.
I doubt your establishment can compete with that sort of loss, so be willing to sacrifice a few participants in exchange for a thriving mass populace.
For those who have been practicing this, please continue to do so, and align with others to maximize the results we need. We cannot afford another 600,000 deaths and pretend it never was a big deal.
Matthew Laramore
Union