To The Editor:
If you think transgenderism is a “new idea,” that’s understandable. Until recently, the majority of transgender people have kept this part of their identity secret, out of fear and misguided shame. But many brave transgender individuals are now living openly. Parents are teaching their transgender children not to be ashamed of themselves. We hear more about it now, but it is not “new.”
Across this country, lawmakers are passing laws aimed at oppressing transgender individuals. In Texas, parents are being threatened with child abuse charges for seeking medical care for their transgender children. Some states are rushing to pass laws that make it a felony for doctors to provide transgender medical care.
Florida is going after teachers, who can now be sued for discussing gender issues in class, even by acknowledging a classmate as transgender. The list goes on and on.
These laws completely ignore the medical facts of intersex and transgender conditions. They are laws made in fear and ignorance; laws made to appease those who want to stuff transgender individuals back into the closet.
But these are real people, real children. They do not deserve a life of shame and cruelty imposed by society and enforced by our government.
Are you one of the people these lawmakers are trying to appease? If you think transgender people are immoral, ask yourself how a person born with alternate genetic material is flawed in the eyes of the God who gave it to them.
If transgender people living their lives somehow offends you, ask yourselves why your marginal discomfort is more important than someone’s right to express this central core of their identity.
Consider that we should be working for the rights of all people rather than working to oppress those who might be considered different.