To the editor:
Packing the local fire departments’ boards with union-selected and backed candidates can be a problem.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor:
Packing the local fire departments’ boards with union-selected and backed candidates can be a problem.
Here’s the problem: The union selects a candidate that they wish to have on the fire board that supports its agenda. The union financially supports that candidate and if someone wishes to oppose the union-backed candidate, they must come up with their own personal finances unless they form a campaign finance committee and raise money to fund a campaign. Run-of-the-mill, taxpaying citizens may be discouraged from participating in these district boards due to this problem.
Expertise, experience and new ideas are often lost due to board-packing. There should be an even playing field that prevents board-packing such as only having one union-backed candidate per board.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.