To the editor:
I just want to give some recognition to the kind and generous staff at the Union Care Center skilled nursing facility.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor:
I just want to give some recognition to the kind and generous staff at the Union Care Center skilled nursing facility.
I hear so much bad about care centers and I want something good out there to recognize what is going on.
The extra that they give — it doesn’t make any difference in there if a resident is a millionaire or they have nothing — they take care of them all the same.
For Christmas, it was originally set up that every resident will get one present because some of them have no family and nobody brings them anything. Now, they are getting two presents under the Christmas tree because the staff is chipping in their own money.
My wife, Janet Lee Witherbee, has dementia and has lived at two other facilities. Union Care Center is the best. It’s been hard, but she’s happy there. At the other places, she used to say “I want to go home, I want to go home,” but it doesn’t happen there because she’s happy and content.
The people that they have working there all work together to help the residents. The nurses, the nurses aides, even the janitorial staff and kitchen staff and people in the office all know all of the residents and will pitch in when necessary to help out. I haven’t seen that at other places. They work together, and if they don’t, they don’t last long, which is another thing I like to see.
When I found out that the staff was paying for second presents, I was shocked, but I wasn’t shocked because of the way they are.
You see so much bad about these places, I want somebody to see something good.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.