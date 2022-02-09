To The Editor:
James Madison expressed this attitude in Federalist No. 10: “... instability, injustice, and confusion ... have, in truth, been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished.”
It appears that our democracy/constitutional republic (which ever title you choose) in the United States is suffering from that type of disease. After the last national election we saw many citizens ignoring the law and refusing to accept valid election results and then many of the 50 states scrambled to change their election procedures in order to suit their own prejudices.
If we are truly the UNITED States of America, it seems very reasonable that the entire country should have the very same set of rules and regulations for voting qualifications and vote tabulation that are used for determining the winners of federal offices. Even the Electoral College finds two states having a different system for assigning the Electoral College votes.
It is time for the U.S.A. to have a uniform voting procedure and be truly UNITED.