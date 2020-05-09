To The Editor:
My name is Suzanne. I am a registered oncology nurse. I bought a new vehicle March 20, 2020. My temporary plates expired April 18, 2020. Gov. Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order was in effect April 16-May 3, 2020.
My local license offices were closed for weeks. They reopened yesterday May 4, 2020. I waited in line at the Union office over four hours to register my vehicle and pay my taxes. Only three to four customers were allowed in the building at a time so the others were required to wait outside with no seating and no bathroom or in their parked vehicles. It was made clear if you left the vicinity you would lose your place in line.
However, I would’ve tolerated all of this if not for the $25 late fee I was required to pay as a result of my temporary tags being expired. I was provided a form 426 and told I must fill it out to request a refund for my $25 fee.
As a nurse I ask how Missouri can request we stay safe by staying home yet charge a late fee for expired temporary tags? If I was expected to drive an hour or more to find one of the few offices that remained open and risk my health by leaving my home, why didn’t all DMV offices stay open? They don’t give us the same courtesy they give their own employees.
I’m just wanting to get the word out. It seems a way for the state to make a quick buck while contradicting its own orders.
Suzanne . . .
Union
Editor’s Note: The letter was signed. The writer asked that her last name not be used.