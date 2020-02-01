To The Editor:
As someone who voted for Donald Trump, I did so because he appeared to be the lesser of two evils. While this may still be true due to Hillary Clinton’s Zionist leanings, there can be no doubt that President Trump has allowed Netanyahu and the Israeli government to tell the United States what to do regardless of how criminal the actions may be.
For Trump to claim that he has a plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict without once consulting the Palestinians and stating that Israel can go ahead and annex Gaza driving more and more Palestinians from their land is nothing more than crimes against humanity which should be abhorred by all. In 1945 the Jews drove over 750,000 Palestinians from their land, killing many and confiscating their property. All with the blessing of the United States, France and Great Britain. (Remember the Balfour Agreement?)
To this day Israeli soldiers kill an average of one Palestinian every four days while maiming many women, men and children, including some babies as young as 1 year old. They also continue to bulldoze Palestinian homes, schools and shops while destroying their crops and restricting them from clean water and sewer facilities or medical supplies. All the while the U.S. pro-Israeli press turns a blind eye and refuses to report these crimes.
Whether Trump is convicted of impeachment or not is really immaterial. The Trump administration has done much worse than he is being accused of by the impeachment articles. Crimes against humanity and supporting the apartheid actions of Israel with billions of dollars every year is a crime far worse.
This is morally wrong and if the United States citizens don’t stand up and object, I contend they are just as guilty of this horrible crime.