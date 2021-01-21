To The Editor:
Last week in the paper’s Editorials and Commentary section, columns by Buchanan, Thomas and Hanson, the writers glossed over the invasion and sacking of the Capitol of the United States by Trump loyalists in favor of defending Trump from impeachment.
They ignored the fact that Trump, along with his right-wing cable, radio and internet venues, has constantly fed his supporters false claims that the election was invalid. He refused to concede the election and kept demanding his followers fight on. They did.
The horrible division in this country and the horrible actions at the Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, are all the direct result of Trump’s angry and misdirected rhetoric. Words do matter.
Trump deserves impeachment not only for the act of insurgency at the Capitol, but also for his lack of responsible leadership during the pandemic. No speeches to encourage citizens to wear masks or social distance, and no words of sympathy to the stressed health care workers, no expressions of sympathy for those families who have lost loved ones to the virus.
No, just his refusal to accept the fact that he has been fired.
Alan Bell
New Haven