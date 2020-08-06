To The Editor:
COVID-19 cases are on the rise daily in our state with seemingly no end in sight. Research shows that widespread mask wearing is likely to significantly reduce cases of COVID-19. Mercy physicians agree.
We believe a temporary mask mandate is necessary to stem the tide of this virus. Some people in our community don’t want a mandate. We understand their concerns. They don’t like change; they prefer to have a choice; they believe it will be difficult to enforce.
There appears to be two different ideals at opposing viewpoints. One is that a mandate is an infringement on individualism.
The other is that we have an obligation to the public safety of all. We can embrace both viewpoints and state that a mandatory mask ordinance would be temporary. The goal is a return to normalcy; yet we want to level the playing field so businesses don’t have to decide between staying open and keeping their employees safe, and so parents don’t have to decide between working and protecting their children.
For us, what’s best for the community takes precedence so we can get back to normal while protecting our citizens.
Our concern is that as numbers increase, we run the risk of returning to a need for a total shutdown in order to protect our citizens.
Teachers and students want a safe return to the classroom without the need to learn 100 percent virtually. Furloughed workers want to return to a normal schedule as they uphold our economy.
Our health professionals are weary. Many of our at-risk citizens remain fearful. Where we are all in agreement — both individualists and collectivists — the recovery of individuals, schools, businesses and places of worship are paramount.
Other guidelines in our society remain to protect all citizens: driving soberly, wearing seat belts, for many of us, respecting the Ten Commandments. We believe masking is also an issue of civility and of protecting one another, especially the high-risk among us.
Taking care of one another is the backbone of a civilized society. If it takes a mandatory mask regulation to reduce the spread, that’s what we believe should be done for the great town of Washington, which we love so much.
Whether we disagree or agree, we are one community, and the time to stand together for one another’s safety is now.
Stefanie Virgen & Gloria Attoun Bauermeister
Michael Bauermeister
Andy Virgen
Gavin & Annette Woolley
