To The Editor:
As the election nears, look deep and the results will be the one party that should have some worry about the results has already told us if it can’t win the popular vote it will turn to its old standby: the Electoral College. I have no reason to doubt it because it had proved it twice before: Gore over Bush by 500,000 votes of the people, and again, Clinton over Trump by 3 million votes of the people.
The popular vote was successful in the Colonial days. In today’s world, winners and losers are reported minutes after the polls close. Isn’t it about time to shelve the Electoral College and use it only if the American people are not able to choose a clear and decisive winner?
We are told, “Vote. It is your right and privilege.” The people’s vote is the last to be honored. The people of the state of Missouri have voted down right to work twice, and there is talk about bringing it up again.
Bob Robinson
Leslie