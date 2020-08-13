To The Editor:
During this time of coronavirus, I think that many, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions, think of their own death. Myself included.
Do you really think that, at the end, God will care that you are Catholic or Lutheran? Do you think God even knows what America or Mexico or China or Russia is? Or, do you think that God’s thoughts will be about how you cared for those in need; how you fed the poor; how you visited the sick; how you visited those in prison?
We will come through this virus, just as we came through the Black Death and the Spanish flu. But we will be changed — forever. And the question will be not who did you vote for, but did you vote for those who put people first? God’s question will be not about how much you were concerned about your rights, but how right you were to touch the man/woman afflicted with addiction to oxycontin or fentanyl; or coronavirus or cancer; or syphilis or apnea.
It will not be about your right to free speech, but about how your right to free speech was raised in behalf of the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, the forgotten. The question will not be how you protected your right to own a gun, but how you cared for those hurt by a gun.
The question will not be, “Did you belong to St. Francis Borgia Parish or Peace Lutheran or St. Peter’s?” But how did you help those in need? At this time of my life, I can guarantee that those will be the thoughts of God.
But in the end, the question will be, “How did you care for each other?” When you vote, vote for those who will extend care to each of us. Do not put your own rights before the needs of others. The issue will not be: “Did you forgive, and did you require a firm purpose of amendment?” Instead, it will be, “Did you embrace those in need?”
Everything changed after the Black Death. Everything changed after the Spanish flu. People became aware that they could change another’s life by simply breathing on them. Everything will change for us — globally.
I promise you God will ask, “What did you do for the least of your brethren?” Put people first. Whatever party you belong to, vote for people, not for your own rights — people.
Harry Whitney
Labadie