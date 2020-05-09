To The Editor:
In light of recent events with the relaxation of restrictions in our state and in our community, I would like to offer my perspective.
As an emergency physician (retired), I have seen the devastation of illnesses such as influenza. The novel coronavirus is a different animal and has effects on every organ system of the human body.
We have stayed in quarantine and promoted social distances which has lessened the surge of cases in the hospitals of our area. It is time to loosen up the restrictions and put people back to work. Yes, there will be a rise in the number of new cases and deaths as a result. However, there are serious health consequences to a prolonged quarantine that I don’t believe are appreciated. A prolonged quarantine will lessen the number of new cases but also bring with it the rise in domestic violence, alcohol abuse, drug abuse, suicide, homelessness, depression and anxiety.
As a physician, I know these are serious problems. I believe we have to accept a rise in the infection and death rate due to this virus in order to get people back to work providing for their families. It is not a decision made lightly but the result of prolonged quarantine and the shut down of the economy must be considered in light of its health effects as well.
I want to rapidly begin a process of phases of business openings, with proper personal protection, to enable families to care for themselves. This will mean a rise in the number of infected people and deaths, but is balanced against the serious consequences of further prolonging the economic standstill. My opinion will be vilified by some and cheered by others.
I am a healer and have always tried to do the best for everyone. Now I believe it is time to get people back to work with guidance and proper protection.