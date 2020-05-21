To The Editor:
I would like to respond to Mr. Coy’s comments regarding Mr. Trump not supporting a $15 billion bill to help the USPS.
Mr. Coy appears to believe Mr. Trump has a grudge against the U.S. Postal Service because Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has a contract with the Post Office to deliver Amazon packages. Mr. Bezos is also the owner of the Washington Post, a frequent critic of the Trump administration.
While it is possible that Mr. Trump does not like Mr. Bezos, it is also possible that Mr. Trump finds it very poor business to delivery Amazon packages at ridiculously low rates, well under the actual cost. Perhaps we should take a closer look at the USPS and ask why, year after year, decade after decade, that the Post Office is so inefficient that it has to always ask Congress for more money. (The same thing holds true with Amtrak).
Maybe we should be asking why the management of the Post Office negotiates contracts that favor the ultra-rich at the expense of the average citizen. The media continually makes the claim that the rich get richer and the poor gets poorer. Perhaps this is a good example as to why this happens. The cost of a postage stamp keeps going up and up, at the expense of the general public, partly to support the low rates that Mr. Bezos receives to deliver his packages at below cost while he reaps in more profits.
The Post Office is notorious for its inefficiencies. The union strangle-hold on the Post Office has become so great that the public will be saddled with subsidizing the Post Office for many decades. I hope Mr. Coy and the public realizes that the $15 billion will come from us, the taxpayers. We certainly aren’t getting our money’s worth and I am tired of adding to Bezos’ net worth. Maybe, just maybe, the time is right to privatize this government behemoth.