To the editor:
The cartoon from the Aug. 2 Editorial and Commentary page referring to Ticks that cause a meat allergy may seem funny to some readers but in our family it’s no laughing matter.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 2:44 am
My grandson contracted this meat allergy, called Alpha-gal-syndrome, or (AGS), about four years ago, from a tick bite. A tick transfers the disease through its saliva to the host mammal. A person becomes allergic to mammal meat and other mammal products like cows milk and gelatin.
Eating beef, pork, venison, or even turkey sausage stuffed into a mammal casing can send him to the Emergency Room. He must have an EpiPen available at all times.
Alpha-gal-syndrome is serious and potentially life-threatening. We all should take precautions to avoid tick bites, particularly from the Lone Star tick (the tick with the white dot on its back), that is thought to be the most prevalent spreader of the disease. Alpha-gal-syndrome is becoming more prevalent in Franklin County, and throughout Missouri and the Midwest.
