To The Editor:
I have voted in 14 presidential elections. I have considered myself an independent. I’ve voted for both parties. I’ve voted for who I thought best for the country.
I really don’t understand what is going on in our country anymore. The Congress members seem to value their jobs more than the Constitution and their constituents. There is a pandemic raging.
I watch many news channels to get my main sources of information. To me, it’s obvious that former President Trump did incite an insurrection. He invited them to Washington and then worked them up into a frenzy to storm the Capitol because of the big lie that he “won” the election and Congress should be overthrown.
Yet many representatives and senators are agreeing with the former president when they know that it is an obvious lie. They are only looking out for their careers and not the people who got them there or the Constitution that they swore to protect.
What needs to be done is for all the Republicans who are living the lie is to confess to the public that for whatever reason, they let the public down and apologize.
Convict the former president and make it so he can never hold office again. Then concentrate on the real problems that face America. That being the pandemic, the health and welfare of their constituents, and get back to governing this great country the way it should be governed.
This country needs truth, integrity, conscience and honor.
Silvan Frank
Washington