To The Editor:
We the people, hard-working, mediocre, full of baloney citizens, need a third political party to represent us.
I suggest CompCon (compassionate conservatives). We have a few of both Republicans and Democrats who would qualify. Maybe if the media would focus on them, instead of the idiots on the far right and far left, we could go back to reasonable government “for the people.”
After all, we the people are the ones who elected these blankety-blanks.
Go CompCon!
Harvey Straatmann
Villa Ridge