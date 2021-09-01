To The Editor:
As we know, there are varying opinions regarding masking, vaccines and now critical race theory in our schools. I certainly have my own thoughts about them, but that’s not why I decided to write this letter.
My focus is centered more on how we are expressing our opinions and interacting with one another.
These are hot-button issues, and it’s understandable that emotions can run high. The last 18 months or so have been incredibly stressful for all of us, and anxiety can cause us to do and say things that we normally wouldn’t.
I’ve seen some very troubling things recently in our local school board meetings: heckling, shouting matches, crude language, personal attacks, bullying, threatening. Although these behaviors are disturbing on a lot of levels, we must remember something extremely important: Our children are also aware of what’s taking place. They are like sponges, soaking up everything we adults show them. We are modeling for them and showing them how to behave and interact with one another.
Is this truly what we want our children to learn from us?
Regardless of personal opinions, I think it’s important to start by agreeing that we all want what’s best for our children. Then we just need to work from there. We need to do a whole lot more listening and whole lot less talking. And we need to “walk the walk” of something most parents have tried to instill in their kids: We need to treat others as we would have them treat us.
Roberta Ross-Fisher
Lonedell