I had no trouble using my driver’s license at the mid-terms, but the poll workers had no way of telling who I was from the tiny and blurry photo. I was wearing a baseball cap, glasses and a N-95 mask. Nearly my entire face was hidden from view, yet they did not hesitate in approving me to vote.
Obviously, photo ID is political chicanery meant not to identify voters or to end voter impersonation (a rare occurrence), but to create a needless inconvenience that most certainly discouraged and disenfranchised some number of voters.
This reactionary law is unconstitutional. Though it passed muster before a court review, it did so for the wrong reasons. It otherwise violates the Missouri Constitution, both in principle and in practice:
“A person seeking to vote in person, in public elections may be required by general law to identify himself or herself ... by providing election officials with a form of identification, which may include valid government-issued photo identification.”
Nowhere does it state that identification must be a photo ID. It even stipulates there are other acceptable forms when it refers non-specifically to “a form of identification.” The law establishes the voter’s signature on file (not their face) as the ultimate identification by allowing voters without any identification to vote a provisional ballot on their signature alone, attested when they registered.
Few politicians (of any party) place the best interests of people first. Rather, they seek out power and authority for their own gain. Such is the case with the voter photo ID law.
What a sham. What a shame.