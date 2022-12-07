To the Editor:
I am writing regarding the Karen Tumulty editorial column that appeared in the Nov. 30 Missourian.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I am writing regarding the Karen Tumulty editorial column that appeared in the Nov. 30 Missourian.
Once again “FAKE NEWS” and you and The Missourian are part of it with regard to the “The Charlottesville Lie.”
President Trump was very clear in his statement regarding “Very fine people on both sides.” He excluded the neo-Nazis and white nationalists from that statement two days after he made it. Go back and look at that press conference.
“You” and The Missourian owe President Trump an apology.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.