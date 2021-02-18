To The Editor:
What would we have looked like? What might we have been? What rich heritage would we have enjoyed and experienced if we would not have excluded 60 million-plus of our aborted citizens? Doctors, researchers, athletes, local and national leaders, fathers, mothers, spiritual and moral influencers — generations that would lead us into the future.
America has lost its way, its moral compass, its core values, its powerful influence for good.
The answer is not in dollars, in the economy, in power politics, in messing with the moral fiber that God gave us which hold marriages, communities, nations and the world He created, together.
The spiral downward is recorded in our history books and exampled by other civilizations. Our responses to God’s truth, His plan for life, hasn’t changed from the beginning of time as recorded in Scripture. “...did God really say...” Genesis 3
When will we learn that we are not God and so we cannot improve on His plan for His creation? He loves what He makes. Why exclude Him? Why continue the journey away from His “Light” into the shadows?
Vic Brown
Augusta