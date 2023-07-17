I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all the people who make the Honor Flights of Franklin County possible. Preparation for the Honor Flight requires teamwork of many dedicated individuals. Thanks to all of you who made this program possible.
I had the pleasure of joining the June 2023 Honor Flight to Washington, DC and it was a terrific, patriotic, and memorable trip.
We visited the memorials dedicated to all the veterans who served our country since World War I, Arlington National Cemetery and many other interesting venues.
I would like to extend a special Thanks to Rosalie McGaugh trip coordinator, John Harris, Veteran, and Carol his wife, who served as homecoming activity planners. Carol was also my “trip guardian”, and she kept me out of trouble!
I was honored and humbled to be on the Honor Flight and would like to express my appreciation to all the veterans who served our country, the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave. Freedom is not free. May God bless America.
