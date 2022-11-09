The Planning Committee for the Knights of Columbus Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise would like to take this opportunity to reach out to the communities of Franklin and Southern Warren County to say “Thank You” for your ongoing support of our project which helps local food pantries.
This year we celebrated 15 years that started with the idea of driving farm tractors on a Sunday afternoon through roads in our county to raise a few dollars and collect some food for our local food Pantries. The first event started with 67 tractors which traveled 30 miles from St. Clair to Washington, and the combined efforts by K of C Councils in Union, Washington, St. John’s, and St. Clair.
This year we had 176 tractors which helped raise $41,033 and collected 9,000 pounds of nonperishable food. We now have a total of 7 K of C Councils with the addition of New Haven, Krakow and Dutzow to help us in our efforts. We also added a North route which started in Southern Warren County, then linked up with the original South route which begins in St. Clair, merging near the hospital in Washington. This year we supported 9 local food pantries. Over the 15-year period we have collected a total of $390,133 and 40,800 pounds of nonperishable food.
Our area communities should be proud of helping us make a difference for those needing food for their families.
Again, our sincere thanks for your help!