To The Editor:
Washington’s election on April 6 is very important. The election to the city council will affect decisions in the coming years.
It seems that those running for office come from two different camps: those who think the city’s mask mandate was totally out of hand and those who believe it was the correct action for Washington at that time.
The city of Washington followed the medical advice and chose to do the mandate instead of following the political hype that masks do no good, a mask is taking away my right and the rest of the political hype.
What would our society be like if everyone would get to choose which laws and rules they want to follow? How far does a person’s right go before it tramples on society’s rights? Thank goodness a lot of people are still wearing masks and helping to get us out of this terrible pandemic.
I asked one of the people running for Ward 1 council if he thought that not wearing a mask or no mandate is helpful in controlling COVID-19. His reply was, “I’m not going to answer that question.”
There is a lot of support for the people running and against the city mask mandate decision from Washington and all over Franklin County. If you follow the money trail, then you may see why some are against the mask mandate.
I hope we will not need another mandate, but if we should need one and that’s the medical advice from the doctors we all go to, then maybe we should.
Ken Schroeder
Washington