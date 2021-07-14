To the Editor:
Returning from Aldi to our home outside Union, we found my wife’s purse was not among the groceries. The thought of our cash, credit cards, license, etc., gone caused panic.
Aldi does not have a (local) phone number, likely to avoid robo and nuisance calls, so we called the Washington police and told them the purse was either lost or stolen, and they sent an officer to Aldi to see if it was returned. The police phoned back within the hour reporting it was returned.
We want to thank the lady who returned it. I recall a saying that “a person’s character is shown by their actions when no one is watching”!
Thanks go out to Officer Doug Tollison and the Washington Police Department for performing a simple task outside their routine duties.
Watching the 10 o’clock news, with all their dangerous duties, you do not think often about the little things the police do for us. Their value is not only in solving crimes, like the catalytic converter thefts, but in responding to help with simple things that are important to you.
Wayne Page
Union